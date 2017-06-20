Michael Phelps’ latest challenge: ‘Shark Week’

The Associated Press Published:
In this Aug. 20, 2014, file photo, U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps laughs during a press conference ahead of the Pan Pacific swimming championships in Gold Coast, Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

(AP) — “Shark Week” has a new star attraction: Michael Phelps.

Discovery Channel’s list of “Shark Week” programming next month includes a July 23 show titled “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.” Discovery Channel billed it as “an event so monumental that no one has ever attempted it before” and added that “the world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark — the race is on!”

Whether that means the winner of 23 Olympic gold medals is actually racing a shark remains uncertain. The release announcing this event didn’t offer many details or specifics aside from saying that Phelps “has one competition left to win.”

Discovery Channel officials didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking additional information.

