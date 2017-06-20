News 4 Premier Prospect: Casey Mittelstadt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we count down to the NHL Draft on June 23rd in Chicago, our eleventh News 4 Premier Prospect is Casey Mittelstadt, an American center with all the right tools who took an interesting and almost confounding road to the NHL.

Here’s the lowdown on Mittelstadt:

Position:

Center (shoots left)

Height/Weight:

6’1 / 201 lbs

Team:

Eden Prairie HS / Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

In one sentence:

An explosive skater with an arsenal of scoring skills, Casey Mittelstadt’s disappointing NHL Combine showing and his decision to return to high school instead of upping his competition sooner might scare some scouts, but the raw ability will be hard to pass up and should result in him being the first American drafted