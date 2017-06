BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amidst a busy week in the NHL, the league unveiled new jerseys for each team on Tuesday evening.

Teams will now wear jerseys made by Adidas instead of Reebok.

The Buffalo Sabres new jerseys feature a different look in the armpit, an updated collar and a number on the front. Buffalo was the only team to keep players number on the front of the jersey. The jerseys will be debuted during the 2017-2018 season.