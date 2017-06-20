Niagara Co. SPCA celebrates major milestone

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The shelter is filled with Siamese kittens longing to provide endless kisses; a one-year-old puggle looking for more than puppy love – wanting the real deal – her forever home.

“It’s really important to welcome these guys into your home,” said Amy Lewis, the Niagara County SPCA executive director.

The county’s shelter has room for 80 dogs – 74 large and 6 small- and more than 100 cats. Currently, there is almost no vacancy at the SPCA. Some of the animals, like terrier mix, Joe, have been there for a while.

“We’re committed to these animals,” said Lewis. “Once they make it up to our adoption floor, we have no time limit for them. We keep them and love them until they find their forever homes.”

That’s different than how things used to be at the shelter. In 2011, a report found the county’s SPCA had a high euthanasia rate – they put down almost 1500 animals that year. Following public outcry, the shelter changed its management and mission — vowing to become a no kill shelter. That was in 2012 and since then, they’ve found homes for more than 10,000 animals.

“We’re really excited about that,” said Lewis.

The shelter is now investing time and resources into animals, like Honey, an obese 6-year-old Beagle mix. Lewis says they’re hoping to help the animals get to the point where they can be adopted and enjoy their days with those who will love them forever.

“It adds value- an animal is another member of the family,” said Lewis. “Ultimately, we’re super excited for them.”

Some information about the animals:

Joe – a terrier mix, would do best in a home where he is the only animal and where someone is around often.

Tillie – a one-year-old puggle who was found as a stray. She has a lot of energy and would do best with an active family.

Asha – a four-year-old terrier mix came from a high-kill shelter in Georgia. She gets along well with others.

Several kittens, including this Siamese, are available for foster-to-adopt upon being spayed/neutered.