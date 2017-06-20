NYS Park Police looking for man suspected of using stolen credit card

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police are looking for help in identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card to make several purchases.

The suspect, described as a white male with a medium build, may live in the Black Rock area. He made several charges without permission to a credit card which had been stolen previously.

He is believed to have made purchases with the stolen card May 28 and 29 at Wegmans, 601 Amherst Street in Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Park Police Det. Sgt. Brian Nisbet at (716)278-1777.