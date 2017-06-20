NYS Park Police looking for man suspected of using stolen credit card

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO This suspect is pictured at Wegmans, 601 Amherst Road in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police are looking for help in identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card to make several purchases.

The suspect, described as a white male with a medium build, may live in the Black Rock area. He made several charges without permission to a credit card which had been stolen previously.

He is believed to have made purchases with the stolen card May 28 and 29 at Wegmans, 601 Amherst Street in Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Park Police Det. Sgt. Brian Nisbet at (716)278-1777.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s