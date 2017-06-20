Semi truck rolls over in Swormville

SWORMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A semi-truck went off the road and rolled over near South Transit Road and Millersport Highway around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The semi ended up near a house, but did not strike it.
No one was injured.
