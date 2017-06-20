United responds after Sunday flight plan change frustrates passengers

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A last-minute flight change left dozens of United Airlines passengers frustrated when their plane had to land in Rochester, instead of Buffalo, early Sunday morning.

The runway at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport was closed as part of an ongoing improvement project.

In a statement, United Airlines said Flight 830 departed one hour late from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport due to crew positioning.

United could not tell News 4 when they knew the flight had to be diverted, but tell us as soon as it was, crews worked to provide customers with taxis.

The NFTA said the closing at the Buffalo airport was planned and communicated to all airlines involved for the past several months.

It appears that local air traffic controllers did what they could leading up to the late arrival. Hear air traffic recordings in the video above.

United says the company will be reaching out to customers who were on that flight to provide compensation for the inconvenience.

