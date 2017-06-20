Vacant Niagara Falls building to become training center for nurses

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A vacant building in Niagara Falls will soon have new life.

A new job training center for nursing will be housed in the former Board of Education building on 6th St.

It will be run by the Orleans Niagara BOCES.

“Many of the programs that we currently run for adult education are in Sanborn…The transportation is not terribly efficient to get students to our facility.” Joe Steinmetz, with Orleans Niagara BOCES said.

The project is being supported by money from the Community Development Block Grant.