What are people trying to sneak through City Hall security?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The latest security measure at City Hall are 3,000-lb concrete bollards, intended to stop someone using a vehicle as a weapon, as has been the case in London, Paris and Nice.

In addition to the bollards, through the doors of City Hall, visitors are met by an X-ray machine and additional guards. And what they’ve confiscated in the first 11 months of operation is interesting, and in some cases, illegal.

Buffalo Police Lt. Jeff Rinaldo on Tuesday showed off some of the items — literally boxes full of knives, stun guns, mace, razors, brass knuckles — that private guards have taken since last July. Much of this stuff is illegal to carry in New York state.

Although the security is done through a private firm, BPD officers been called to make arrests, but those have been fewer than expected.

“We are seeing everything from people trying to enter the building with knives, brass knuckles, stun guns, mace, razor blades, and we’re seeing improvised weapons,” Rinaldo said. “I think that what we’re seeing is the average person that goes through the building is there with good intentions, but based on what we’ve been able to confiscate some of these weapons have no other purpose than to truly harm somebody.”

The stepped up security at City Hall is the result of a 2014 audit conducted by the Department of Homeland Security.

Some of the measures recommended started being implemented last summer, first with extra guards, then the X-ray machines and most recently, the concrete bollards out front. Eventually, those will encircle the whole building.

Lt. Rinaldo said the overall cost off carrying out the federal recommendations has exceeded $800,000, but some of that was paid for through state and federal law enforcement grants.

He said that’s important money spent, considering the growing threat across the country, and the world.

“Between the bollards and the metal detectors and x-ray machines, as well as physical security, the cost is substantial,” Rinaldo said. “It’s well over almost $800,000 the first year to get it up and running. And of course the continuing cost for the security coverage.

“But it’s very hard to put a price on public safety, and based on what we’ve seen around the country, government facilities have been targeted by people in terrorist organizations,” he added. “So yes, I believe the cost is justified, simply because in the year that it’s been there, it’s worked.”

Rinaldo said visitors to City Hall should expect to see additional security in the coming months, including the installation of additional electronic surveillance and more private and city guards patrolling the area.