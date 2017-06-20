Where to watch fireworks in WNY this July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fireworks will be able to be seen across many parts of western New York on Independence Day and the days leading up to it.

Here is our list of places you can go to see them. Check back every day for updates on events, locations and times.

July 2nd

Niagara Falls – Seneca Niagara Casino – 9:30 p.m.

Town of Niagara – Veterans Memorial Community Park (All day event)

July 3rd

Akron – Veterans Park

Buffalo – Fireworks to follow the Buffalo Bisons game at Coca-Cola Field

Hamburg – Woodlawn Beach State Park

July 4th

Batavia – Fireworks to follow Batavia Muckdogs game at Dwyer Stadium

Village of Lewiston – Academy Park

Niagara Falls – Hyde Park