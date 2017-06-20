Where to watch fireworks in WNY this July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fireworks will be able to be seen across many parts of western New York on Independence Day and the days leading up to it.
Here is our list of places you can go to see them. Check back every day for updates on events, locations and times.
July 2nd
- Niagara Falls – Seneca Niagara Casino – 9:30 p.m.
- Town of Niagara – Veterans Memorial Community Park (All day event)
July 3rd
- Akron – Veterans Park
- Buffalo – Fireworks to follow the Buffalo Bisons game at Coca-Cola Field
- Hamburg – Woodlawn Beach State Park
July 4th
- Batavia – Fireworks to follow Batavia Muckdogs game at Dwyer Stadium
- Village of Lewiston – Academy Park
- Niagara Falls – Hyde Park