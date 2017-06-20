Woman accused of letting young kids outside unsupervised in cold weather

By Published:

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia woman was arrested and accused of letting her young kids outside in the cold without supervision or adequate clothing.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says Tesla Plantiko, 25, was sleeping while her children were out in temperatures that were in the low 20s.

The day the Sheriff’s office says this happened was not specified, but a complaint about Plantiko was filed on the first day of February.

She was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and was given an appearance ticket for Batavia Town Court.

Plantiko will be in court on June 26.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s