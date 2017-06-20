Woman accused of letting young kids outside unsupervised in cold weather

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia woman was arrested and accused of letting her young kids outside in the cold without supervision or adequate clothing.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says Tesla Plantiko, 25, was sleeping while her children were out in temperatures that were in the low 20s.

The day the Sheriff’s office says this happened was not specified, but a complaint about Plantiko was filed on the first day of February.

She was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and was given an appearance ticket for Batavia Town Court.

Plantiko will be in court on June 26.