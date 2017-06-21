2 hospitalized after crash in Genesee County

By Published:
(Photo: Alecia Kaus)

PAVILION, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man and a woman in an SUV collided with a dump truck in Genesee County, sources tell News 4.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Route 20 and S. Street Rd. in the Town of Pavilion around 10 a.m.

According to sources, the people in the SUV apparently went past a stop sign and pulled into the path of the dump truck.

Both were hospitalized. The male has a broken back, according to sources.

The dump truck driver was not injured, sources say.

According to sources, eastbound traffic was shut down.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s