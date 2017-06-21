2 hospitalized after crash in Genesee County

PAVILION, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man and a woman in an SUV collided with a dump truck in Genesee County, sources tell News 4.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Route 20 and S. Street Rd. in the Town of Pavilion around 10 a.m.

According to sources, the people in the SUV apparently went past a stop sign and pulled into the path of the dump truck.

Both were hospitalized. The male has a broken back, according to sources.

The dump truck driver was not injured, sources say.

According to sources, eastbound traffic was shut down.