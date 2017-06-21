A look at ECC’s new STEM building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 received a look inside the new STEM academic building on the Erie Community College North Campus.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

The facility will help prepare students for jobs of the future.

ECC President Jack Quinn said “The most important message is for us, this building is being done on time, on budget for students in January. It’s going to be state of the art.”

The $30 million project has been in the works for more than five years. The building was made possible through state, county and college funding.

It is expected to open in January.