Aldi will host job fair Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Aldi is hosting a job fair in Buffalo this Friday.

The grocery store chain is looking to hire for its Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Depew, and West Seneca stores.

The job fair will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Aldi at 998 Broadway in Buffalo. Prospective employees will have a chance to apply and ask questions.

Applicants must be 18 years old or older, available to work between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday, able to pass a background screening and drug check, and able to lift 45 pounds. High school diploma or GED and retail experience is preferred.

Aldi is hiring for store associates ($12.30/hour) and shift manager ($12.30 per hour, plus additional $4.50 per hour while performing manager duties).

Aldi staff averaging more than 25 hours per week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage. All employees are invited to participate in the 401K program.

More information about jobs available at Aldi can be found here