CBS: 10-year-old boy fatally struck by log during storm surge on Alabama coast, official says

CBS News Published:
A 10-year-old boy from Missouri has died on the Alabama coast after being fatally struck by a log that washed ashore during a storm surge from Tropical Storm Cindy. WKRG-TV

NEW ORLEANS — A 10-year-old boy from Missouri has died on the Alabama coast after being fatally struck by a log that washed ashore during a storm surge from Tropical Storm Cindy, a sheriff’s captain said.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Capt. Stephen Arthur said the boy was hit by the debris Friday morning in the Fort Morgan area along the coast. Stephen said witnesses reported the boy was standing outside his family’s condominium when he was struck by the log, washed in by a large wave.

CBS affiliate WKRG-TV reports the boy’s skull was crushed by the log, which caused severe facial injuries. His father and paramedics were unsuccessful in their efforts to resuscitate the boy. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. An autopsy is pending.

Arthur said the child was vacationing with his family from the St. Louis, Missouri, area.

The National Weather Service has warned everyone to stay out of the water as Cindy approaches the Gulf Coast.

Forecasters say the eye of the storm is expected to go west. Tropical storm warnings remain in effect all the way to Galveston, Texas.

Mississippi and Louisiana are expecting up to a foot of rain. New Orleans could see about four to six inches. Heavy rain could produce life-threatening flash flooding across the coast.

Cindy is expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday night, or early Thursday morning.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s