Cheektowaga man sentenced to 24 months on cocaine charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison on cocaine charges.

Justin Griffin was convicted of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine following a DEA investigation. According to the assistant U.S. attorney assigned to the case, Griffin sold cocaine to a confidential source on four occasions in August and September 2016.

DEA agents executed a search warrant at a Broadway Avenue apartment on Sept. 21, 2016, where Griffin was located, and found to be in possession of three cell phones.

A plastic bag with cocaine residue was located inside of the apartment.

One of the three cellphones in the defendant’s possession matched the phone number used by Griffin to set up the undercover sales he made with the confidential source.