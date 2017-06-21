Concerns about fidget spinners highlight unsafe toys report

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, Funky Monkey Toys store owner Tom Jones plays with a fidget spinner in Oxford, Mich. Fidget spinners are among the those on the annual list of hazardous summer toys compiled by World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc., a nonprofit consumer watchdog. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A consumer watchdog group says those wildly popular fidget spinners aren’t as harmless as they might appear.

Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm is scheduled to address spinners and other fad items when the nonprofit organization presents its annual list of unsafe summer playthings on Wednesday.

W.A.T.C.H.’s list highlights potentially hazardous items that parents should avoid.

Authorities in Germany said last week they plan to destroy tons of the tiny twirling gadgets that have been confiscated by customs agents.

They said they tested the toys, which arrived from China, and found that bits could fall off and pose possible choking hazards for small children.

