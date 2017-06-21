Controversial project for Elmwood Village draws residents, business owners to city zoning board meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A controversial project slated for the Elmwood Village was a hot topic during a city zoning board of appeals meeting Wednesday night.

Chason Affinity is hoping to build a mixed-use building at Elmwood and Forest avenues in the Elmwood Village. The plan requires demolishing some existing structures to build the new building, which would house 40 condos.

Chason Affinity is asking the zoning board to make some exceptions to the newly established Green Code for the proposed building. According to the Green Code, the structure should not exceed three stories tall- but Chason Affinity is looking to build four stories. They’re also asking for 195 extra feet in length.

Dozens of residents and business owners came out Wednesday to speak both for and against the project.

Those in support of the project feel it will spark more commercial spending in the area and benefit local business. Those against it say that it spits in the face of the new green code, and goes against the tradition of Elmwood Village architecture, which features mostly shorter buildings with less modern architecture.

The Zoning Board will either approve or deny Chason Affinity’s requests for variances.