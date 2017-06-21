Ex-UB soccer players find a home with FC Buffalo

Student athletes spending one more summer together in Buffalo.

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For soccer enthusiasts in Western new york, games at all high stadium, the home of f-c buffalo are a staple in the summer time.

The fans are rowdy.

The competition is good.

And, there has always been local flavor. Alumni and current student atheltes from the UB men’s soccer team have filled the roster.

“I would say it is a great club,” UB junior, FC Buffalo team member and New Zealand native Fox Slotemaker said. “I played here a couple years ago and it was a good tune up and I wanted to be a part of what they are doing.”

But this season will be the last time that happens.

University at Buffalo athletics cut four programs in April, men’s soccer being one of them.

“Everyone was calling their parents, a lot of people were in tears obviously and it was a horrible day for all of UB,” Slotemaker added.

“This is three years of your life if you’re like Fox and myself,” fellow UB athlete and New Zealander Cam Hogg added. He is a goalkeeper for FC Buffalo.  “Moving 9,000 miles to be a part of something we really invested in.”

“Growing up with UB soccer since I was a little kid, going to the camps and being a ball boy at games,” UB soccer alum and St. Joe’s grad Braden Scales said. “That was the emotional part for me and I don’t think they took into account how far out in the community it reached.”

Their frustration is clear. traveling thousands of miles away from home to play college soccer, only to have that dream altered…many of the former Bulls have landed right back on their feet, signing with different universities to continue their careers. but before that, they’re getting one more season to play together in buffalo.

“Luckily us for athletes we are young, we are made of rubber and can bounce back,” Hogg continued.

“They have helped me a great deal on the field,” head coach Frank Butcher said. “The bad part is unfortunately we won’t get many of them back next year.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s