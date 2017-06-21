FBI investigating police officer airport stabbing in Michigan as terrorism

FLINT, MICHIGAN (CNN) – The FBI said it is investigating the stabbing of a police officer at a Flint, Michigan, airport “as act of terrorism.”
A police officer was stabbed in the back and neck Wednesday at an airport in Flint, Michigan, and the suspect is in custody and being questioned, according to authorities.
The police officer, identified as Lt. Jeff Neville, is in stable condition, said Lt. David Kaiser, a spokesman for the Michigan State Police. He was stabbed on the public side of Bishop International Airport’s main terminal, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
All passengers are safe and were evacuated, the airport said on Facebook. A law enforcement official said the stabbing appears to have targeted law enforcement.