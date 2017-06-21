Kingdom Bound to hold 31st festival at Darien Lake

News 4 Staff Published:

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Darien Lake will host one of the nation’s biggest and longest-running Christian music festivals from Wednesday, July 26, 2017 until Saturday, July 29, 2017.

Kingdom Bound will celebrate the 31st annual festival this year, where more than 40,000 people are expected to attend.

The festival will include 40 musical acts from across the country, including Dove Award-winning acts such as Kari Jobe, Tenth Avenue North and Newsboys, as well as four-time Grammy winner Mac Powell of Third Day.

New to the festival this year will be a designated day specifically planned to focus on worship called Kingdom Bound Night of Worship, and will feature some of the leading worship leaders in the country.

“Everywhere we look we see churches uniting across social, racial, and denominational lines so they together can serve the cause of Christ,” Communications Director Dave Bruno said. “We want to invite everyone to join us for this special night of worship.”

Other events include a kid’s ministry, the Kingdom Bound Marketplace and over 40 seminars presented by speakers from across the world.

Single-day tickets will go for $49.99-$59.99, while the four-day pass will be $149, with each ticket including admission to the theme and water parks. Passes can be purchased through http://www.iTickets.com, by calling 716-633-1117, or at 8550 Sheridan Dr. in Williamsville.

