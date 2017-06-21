Man to be sentenced for murdering girlfriend

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 50-year-old from the Town of Tonawanda was found guilty of murder back in March, and Wednesday, a judge is expected to hand down his sentence.

John Avent could spend 25 years-to-life in prison after being found guilty of stabbing his girlfriend, Roberta Rybinski, several times back in March of last year.

Police found Rybinski at her apartment when they went there to do a welfare check, since no one had heard from her for days.

In court, earlier this year, more details came out about what happened before Rybinski was murdered.

Witnesses testified that they had seen the couple arguing at a nearby bar. Avent then slapped Rybinski and was asked to leave the bar. Rybinski went home shortly after, where neighbors reportedly heard the arguing continue.

Prosecutors played a jailhouse recording for the jurors, where Avent could be heard saying, “What did I do? I threw my life away.”

The jury came back with a guilty verdict. His sentencing will take place during the afternoon.