Man to be sentenced for murdering girlfriend

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 50-year-old from the Town of Tonawanda was found guilty of murder back in March, and Wednesday, a judge is expected to hand down his sentence.

John Avent could spend 25 years-to-life in prison after being found guilty of stabbing his girlfriend, Roberta Rybinski, several times back in March of last year.

Police found Rybinski at her apartment when they went there to do a welfare check, since no one had heard from her for days.

In court, earlier this year, more details came out about what happened before Rybinski was murdered.

Witnesses testified that they had seen the couple arguing at a nearby bar. Avent then slapped Rybinski and was asked to leave the bar. Rybinski went home shortly after, where neighbors reportedly heard the arguing continue.

Prosecutors played a jailhouse recording for the jurors, where Avent could be heard saying, “What did I do? I threw my life away.”

The jury came back with a guilty verdict. His sentencing will take place during the afternoon.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s