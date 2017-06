ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New Yorkers who suffer from post-traumatic stress are a step closer to being able to use marijuana to treat their pain.

Tuesday, the State Senate gave broad bipartisan support to a bill that would change state law.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 17,000 people in New York have access to medical marijuana.

This bill would expand the state’s medical marijuana program to include people with PTSD.

The bill now goes to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s desk.