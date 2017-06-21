No one injured after letter containing unknown powder substance received at state campus in Albany

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – An envelope containing an unknown powder substance which was received at the New  York State Office Campus in Albany Wednesday morning appears to have been sent by an inmate, New York State Police said Wednesday.

The envelop was received at Building 9 of the state campus by the Department of Corrections.

New York State Police and Albany Fire Department responded to the scene to investigate. The letter and substance were both secured and sent for further testing.

There were no injuries from incident, which lasted less than an hour.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s