No one injured after letter containing unknown powder substance received at state campus in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – An envelope containing an unknown powder substance which was received at the New York State Office Campus in Albany Wednesday morning appears to have been sent by an inmate, New York State Police said Wednesday.

The envelop was received at Building 9 of the state campus by the Department of Corrections.

New York State Police and Albany Fire Department responded to the scene to investigate. The letter and substance were both secured and sent for further testing.

There were no injuries from incident, which lasted less than an hour.