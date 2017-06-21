Pegula Sports and Entertainment launches new agency for creative services

By Published:
Kim Pegula

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, the creation of PicSix Creative as Pegula Sports and Entertainment’s provider of marketing and communications services was announced.

“In 2013, we centralized a number of our services to mutually fulfill the needs of the Bills, Sabres and our additional entities,” PSE Owner and CEO Kim Pegula said. “As our portfolio has expanded, so have the relationships we share with each of our corporate partners, and we have learned that our unique resources can be extremely beneficial to companies in need of business solutions.”

Services provided by PicSix include graphic design, video production and public relations.

The PicSix Creative team helped launch a number of Bills, Sabres and Bandits marketing campaigns, as well as the 2016 New Era NFL Draft Cap.

More information on PicSix Creative can be found here.

