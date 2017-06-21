Rare state hearing will decide Paladino’s fate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The six-month wait for the hearing that will determine the fate of Buffalo School Board member Carl Paladino is nearly over. The unprecedented hearing on the petition for his removal begins at 9 a.m. Thursday at the State Education Building.
“And I thought that maybe Buffalo is going to start moving in the right direction, so here we are again with this big divide, this big conflict taking place, mostly over personality clashes,” he said. “Everything is local. And the Board of Education there has been troubled often on for a long period of time.”