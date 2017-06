FLINT, Mich (WLNS) – There has been an attack on a police officer at Bishop International Airport in Flint.

According to CBS contributor WNEM-TV, all passengers are safe and the terminal is being evacuated.

A suspect is reportedly in custody. It in not know what led to the stabbing.

This is a developing story, originally published by Nexstar contributing station WLNS. It will be updated as soon as we have more information.