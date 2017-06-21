Sabres to play Canadiens in home opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP modified) — In their home opener, October 5, the Buffalo Sabres are going to take on the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL teams announced their home openers Wednesday with the full 2017-18 schedule set to be released Thursday.
The back-to-back Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins will raise another banner Oct. 4 against St. Louis. The Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 5 in a matchup of the only teams to win the Cup three times in the salary-cap era.
The Western Conference-champion Nashville Predators open the season Oct. 5 at Boston.
The Detroit Red Wings host Minnesota on Oct. 5 in the first NHL regular-season game at the new Little Caesars Arena.
Here is the full list of openers:
- Anaheim Ducks: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Arizona
- Arizona Coyotes: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Vegas
- Boston Bruins: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Nashville
- Buffalo Sabres: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Montreal
- Calgary Flames: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Winnipeg
- Carolina Hurricanes: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Minnesota
- Chicago Blackhawks: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Pittsburgh
- Colorado Avalanche: Wednesday, Oct. 11 vs. Boston
- Columbus Blue Jackets: Friday, Oct. 6 vs. NY Islanders
- Dallas Stars: Friday, Oct. 6 vs. Vegas
- Detroit Red Wings: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Minnesota
- Edmonton Oilers: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Calgary
- Florida Panthers: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Tampa Bay
- Los Angeles Kings: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Philadelphia
- Minnesota Wild: Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Columbus
- Montreal Canadiens: Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Chicago
- Nashville Predators: Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Philadelphia
- New Jersey Devils: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Colorado
- New York Islanders: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Buffalo
- New York Rangers: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Colorado
- Ottawa Senators: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Washington
- Philadelphia Flyers: Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Washington
- Pittsburgh Penguins: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. St. Louis
- San Jose Sharks: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Philadelphia
- St. Louis Blues: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Dallas
- Tampa Bay Lightning: Friday, Oct. 6 vs Florida
- Toronto Maple Leafs: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. NY Rangers
- Vancouver Canucks: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Edmonton
- Vegas Golden Knights: Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Arizona
- Washington Capitals: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs Montreal
- Winnipeg Jets: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Toronto