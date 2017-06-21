Sabres to play Canadiens in home opener

Related Coverage Sabres release preseason schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP modified) — In their home opener, October 5, the Buffalo Sabres are going to take on the Montreal Canadiens.

NHL teams announced their home openers Wednesday with the full 2017-18 schedule set to be released Thursday.

The back-to-back Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins will raise another banner Oct. 4 against St. Louis. The Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 5 in a matchup of the only teams to win the Cup three times in the salary-cap era.

The Western Conference-champion Nashville Predators open the season Oct. 5 at Boston.

The Detroit Red Wings host Minnesota on Oct. 5 in the first NHL regular-season game at the new Little Caesars Arena.

Here is the full list of openers:

Anaheim Ducks: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Arizona

Arizona Coyotes: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Vegas

Boston Bruins: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Nashville

Buffalo Sabres: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Montreal

Calgary Flames: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Winnipeg

Carolina Hurricanes: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Minnesota

Chicago Blackhawks: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Pittsburgh

Colorado Avalanche: Wednesday, Oct. 11 vs. Boston

Columbus Blue Jackets: Friday, Oct. 6 vs. NY Islanders

Dallas Stars: Friday, Oct. 6 vs. Vegas

Detroit Red Wings: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Minnesota

Edmonton Oilers: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Calgary

Florida Panthers: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Tampa Bay

Los Angeles Kings: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Philadelphia

Minnesota Wild: Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Columbus

Montreal Canadiens: Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Chicago

Nashville Predators: Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Philadelphia

New Jersey Devils: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Colorado

New York Islanders: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Buffalo

New York Rangers: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Colorado

Ottawa Senators: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Washington

Philadelphia Flyers: Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Washington

Pittsburgh Penguins: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. St. Louis

San Jose Sharks: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Philadelphia

St. Louis Blues: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Dallas

Tampa Bay Lightning: Friday, Oct. 6 vs Florida

Toronto Maple Leafs: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. NY Rangers

Vancouver Canucks: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Edmonton

Vegas Golden Knights: Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Arizona

Washington Capitals: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs Montreal

Winnipeg Jets: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Toronto