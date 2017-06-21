Sabres to play Canadiens in home opener

Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) makes a glove save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP modified) — In their home opener, October 5, the Buffalo Sabres are going to take on the Montreal Canadiens.

NHL teams announced their home openers Wednesday with the full 2017-18 schedule set to be released Thursday.

The back-to-back Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins will raise another banner Oct. 4 against St. Louis. The Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 5 in a matchup of the only teams to win the Cup three times in the salary-cap era.

The Western Conference-champion Nashville Predators open the season Oct. 5 at Boston.

The Detroit Red Wings host Minnesota on Oct. 5 in the first NHL regular-season game at the new Little Caesars Arena.

Here is the full list of openers:

  • Anaheim Ducks: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Arizona
  • Arizona Coyotes: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Vegas
  • Boston Bruins: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Nashville
  • Buffalo Sabres: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Montreal
  • Calgary Flames: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Winnipeg
  • Carolina Hurricanes: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Minnesota
  • Chicago Blackhawks: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Pittsburgh
  • Colorado Avalanche: Wednesday, Oct. 11 vs. Boston
  • Columbus Blue Jackets: Friday, Oct. 6 vs. NY Islanders
  • Dallas Stars: Friday, Oct. 6 vs. Vegas
  • Detroit Red Wings: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Minnesota
  • Edmonton Oilers: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Calgary
  • Florida Panthers: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Tampa Bay
  • Los Angeles Kings: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Philadelphia
  • Minnesota Wild: Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Columbus
  • Montreal Canadiens: Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Chicago
  • Nashville Predators: Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Philadelphia
  • New Jersey Devils: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Colorado
  • New York Islanders: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Buffalo
  • New York Rangers: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Colorado
  • Ottawa Senators: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Washington
  • Philadelphia Flyers: Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Washington
  • Pittsburgh Penguins: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. St. Louis
  • San Jose Sharks: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Philadelphia
  • St. Louis Blues: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Dallas
  • Tampa Bay Lightning: Friday, Oct. 6 vs Florida
  • Toronto Maple Leafs: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. NY Rangers
  • Vancouver Canucks: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Edmonton
  • Vegas Golden Knights: Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Arizona
  • Washington Capitals: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs Montreal
  • Winnipeg Jets: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Toronto

 

