ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Board of Trustees could announce who the next President of Erie Community College will be on Tuesday afternoon.

Outgoing ECC President Jack Quinn announced he was retiring last August, and that this would be his last academic year.

Quinn has been President of the two-year college since 2008.

