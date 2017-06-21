Thousands celebrating Make Music Day

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — All around the region today people will be gathering in public spaces toe tapping to tunes and boogieing to beats as they’re celebrating Make Music Day.

The blues are the background music in Niagara falls as visitors check out the sites and meander around the park.

“We are just bringing it where people are today to remind them that this is something they can do year round,” said Parrish Gibbons Herzog, an associate at Arts Services Initiative of WNY. “People are coming together, walking by, hearing the music, feeling it and they want to be a part of it.”

The group is encouraging people to make their own music in their own way, handing out harmonicas and taking a few minutes teaching people how to play.

“I’ve seen people playing music in parks but not where they’re like ‘Hey, join in!’,” said Hannah White, who stopped by the learn how to play. “It’s really cool and it’s a really good idea.”

Thousands of people in more than 700 cities around the globe will celebrating Make Music Day.

Here’s a complete list of the events going on in Western New York throughout the day:

12 pm – 5 pm; throughout downtown Jamestown; musicians from Infinity Visual & Performing Arts will be roaming the streets of downtown Jamestown bringing music to the city.

1 pm; Albright Knox Art Gallery stairs (park side of building); The Community Music School of Buffalo will perform an improvisational performance with boomwhackers, a percussion instrument.

3 pm – 5 pm; Canalside Buffalo; learn to play harmonica with Rick Nicotra from the WNY Blues Society. Free harmonicas will be provided.

3:30 pm – 8:15 pm; Silo City (Buffalo); “Come Play in Marine A” featuring musicians experimenting with the acoustics of the inside of a grain elevator. (6 pm – 7 pm will feature Brett Shurtliffe from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.)

5:30 pm – 9:30 pm; Colored Musicians Club; Fête de la Musique night with the Alliance Française de Buffalo

9 pm – 1 am; The Peace Bridge in Buffalo will be lit orange to celebrate Make Music Day. Live music will be performed on the Seaway Trail Pedestrian Bridge nearby until 9:30 pm.

10 pm – 10:15 pm; Niagara Falls will be lit orange to celebrate Make Music Day. The French Quarter Hounds will perform live at Terrapin Point until 10:30pm.