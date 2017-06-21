Tricia Hughes discusses Alzheimer’s awareness on first day of Summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday is the longest day of the year, and the first day of Summer.

It is also a time when the Alzheimer’s Association pauses to remember those fighting the disease and their caregivers, because Alzheimer’s affects people all day, each day.

Members of the Wake Up! team wore purple on Wednesday as a showing of solidarity.

Liz Hernandez’s mother was diagnosed at age 68.

“We started seeing signs a couple of years before, but they were faint signs,” Hernandez said. “But you never think. You just write it off as though mom’s getting older or your parents do quirky things, but then it became more consistent. It finally got to the point where my mom called me one day and asked how to get home.”

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the Unites States. Every 66 seconds, someone is diagnosed with it, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

That’s why people pause on the longest day of the year — to raise awareness about the disease, and to honor those living with it.

