Bennett Beach open for Summer

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bennett Beach in Angola is now open for the Summer.

The beach will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day through Sept. 4.

Swimming will be allowed starting at 11 a.m., but only when a lifeguard is on duty.

Every day, the gates to the beach parking area will be locked at 7:30 p.m.

“Another great summer season is on the way at Bennett Beach, which is a beautiful spot and a fantastic way to spend a summer day,” Daniel J. Rizzo, Commissioner of the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation & Forestry, said. “We ask all visitors to please respect the environment, each other, and the beach rules so that all may enjoy the beach, and we thank our partners from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Evans Police Department for their assistance in enforcing the beach and park rules.”

There is a list of things prohibited at the beach. They are the following:

alcohol or glass containers

smoking

fires or cooking on the beach

flotation devices such as lifejackets, floats, tubes, rafts, etc.

pets

loud music