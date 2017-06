BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A two-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of East Ferry Street Thursday evening.

Police say the child ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle driven by a relative at 9 p.m. The family took the child to ECMC and called police.

The child has been transferred to Women and Children’s hospital with injuries that appear to be minor..

Buffalo Police Accident Investigation is investigating the scene.