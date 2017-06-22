Consumer group releases annual list of unsafe Summer toys

(WIVB) — Those popular Fidget spinners may not be as harmless as they seem. That’s if you believe a new alert issued by a consumer watchdog group.

They are concerned about the devices that were one of the hottest toys from this past Spring.

The Boston-based group World Against Toys Causing Harm included Fidget spinners on its annual list of unsafe Summer toys.

That list highlights potentially hazardous items.

The consumer group says the spinners come with a choking hazard. They say a girl in Texas choked while playing with a Fidget device and had to have a part of the toy removed from her esophagus.

Last week, officers in Germany announced plans to destroy tons of the tiny, twirling gadgets that have been confiscated by customs agents.

They said they tested the toys from China and found that bits could fall off and pose possible choking hazards for young kids.

Here are a few others on the list:

Hoverboards with lithium batteries — the group says that despite warnings, they are still being sold and used.

Baby pools — the group also warns about pool covers with holes that could be dangerous, allowing kids to fall in.

Bounce houses and trampolines.

The group says it is up to parents to pay attention and be alert to potential problems.

MORE | See the list here.