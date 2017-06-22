Fight for Wheatfield sidewalk continues following fatal hit and run

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare. You have an empty bedroom and you see all the other kids graduating from high school and reaching all those milestones that we’re missing out on,” said Kelly Dueger, Ryan Fischer’s step mother

Sixteen year old Ryan Fischer lost his life more than two years ago in a hit and run crash on Krueger Road. But the pain is still with family members everyday. Ever since they’ve been on a mission to make sure this never happens to anyone again.

“We had to go around to the whole neighborhood, nearly 700 homes to get signatures showing that the community wanted this,” said Dueger.

Family members pushed the town to apply for a state grant to put in a sidewalk on Krueger.

“The state grant came through. Once that came through that’s when the resistance began,” said Dueger.

Dueger says several town board members have gone door to door spreading what she says is false information.

“They were telling them that the taxes would go up,” said Dueger.

“It depends on who gets taxed. If it’s the entire town it would be minor,” said Bob Cliffe, Wheatfield Supervisor.

The state grant covers about $800,000 for the sidewalk, and the town would have to come up with about $200,000.

“Town board members have heard from a lot of people not everybody, and they’ve knocked on every door on Krueger road and so far they’re getting more against the sidewalk than they have for the sidewalk” said Cliffe.

The sidewalk project will be up for discussion and public comment at the next town board meeting on July 10th at 7 pm. That’s when the town board is expected to vote on the project.