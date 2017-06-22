Man killed in Lancaster hit-and-run

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened overnight.

Authorities say the incident happened on Broadway near Pavement Rd., sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The victim was only identified as a 28-year-old man. Police say he was walking west on the road when he was struck by a westbound vehicle from behind.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the police department’s Accident Investigation Unit at (716) 683-2800 ext. 105.