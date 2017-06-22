OJ Simpson’s sister thinks he will be granted parole

News 4 Staff Published:
OJ Simpson
FILE - In this May 15, 2013, file photo, O.J. Simpson returns to the witness stand to testify after a break during an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Simpson has a July 20 parole hearing that could have him released from a Nevada prison on Oct. 1, a state parole official said Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, Pool, File)

LOVELOCK, Nev. (WIVB) — O.J. Simpson’s sister believes “The Juice” will soon be loose again.

Simpson has been in a prison in Nevada for the last nine years, but the former Buffalo Bills great will soon get to make his case for freedom.

Simpson was convicted of Armed Robbery and Kidnapping in 2008. A parole hearing has been scheduled for July 20.

His sister, Shirley Baker, told Inside Edition that he should be granted parole.

She says he is a model citizen, something he told the parole board he aspired to be.

In 2013, Simpson said “I tried to do what was expected of me here, and I gave them my word that I would try to be, or would be the best prisoner they ever had here.”

“He’s there,” Baker said. “He’s doing his time. He’s abiding by the rules, and I just hope and pray that they will give him parole.”

The parole board is expected to issue a ruling on Oct. 1.

