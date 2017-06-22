On the clock: The Sabres’ top draft options

CHICAGO, I.L. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres hold the eighth pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, which gets underway Friday night here in Chicago.
The Sabres chose forward Alexander Nylander last year in Buffalo; one would think they’d like to address an organizational weak spot this year and pick a defenseman in the first round. But GM Jason Botterill is on record saying he’ll go after the best player available, and if that player is a forward when Buffalo is on the clock, well, the Sabres will take another forward.
Click above to watch for my top 4 draft options for the Sabres; below, read through our Premier Prospect profiles on the top prospects available starting Friday.
NEWS 4 PREMIER PROSPECTS:
Nolan Patrick:
http://wivb.com/2017/06/09/news-4-premier-prospect-nolan-patrick/
Nico Hischier
http://wivb.com/2017/06/16/news-4-premier-prospect-nico-hischier/
Gabriel Vilardi
http://wivb.com/2017/06/18/news-4-premier-prospect-gabriel-vilardi/
Casey Mittelstadt
http://wivb.com/2017/06/20/news-4-premier-prospect-casey-mittelstadt/
Cody Glass
http://wivb.com/2017/06/19/news-4-premier-prospects-cody-glass/
Owen Tippett
http://wivb.com/2017/06/17/news-4-premiere-prospects/
Miro Heiskanen
http://wivb.com/2017/06/13/news-4-premier-prospect-miro-heiskanen/
Timothy Liljegren
http://wivb.com/2017/06/12/news-4-premier-prospect-timothy-liljegren/
Cale Makar
http://wivb.com/2017/06/11/news-4-premier-prospect-cale-makar/
Martin Necas
http://wivb.com/2017/06/10/news-4-premier-prospect-martin-necas/
Eeli Tolvanen
http://wivb.com/2017/06/15/news-4-premier-prospect-eeli-tolvanen/