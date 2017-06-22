On the clock: The Sabres’ top draft options

News 4 Sports begins its NHL Draft coverage from Chicago with a look at Buffalo's best options

By Published:

CHICAGO, I.L. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres hold the eighth pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, which gets underway Friday night here in Chicago.

The Sabres chose forward Alexander Nylander last year in Buffalo; one would think they’d like to address an organizational weak spot this year and pick a defenseman in the first round. But GM Jason Botterill is on record saying he’ll go after the best player available, and if that player is a forward when Buffalo is on the clock, well, the Sabres will take another forward.

Click above to watch for my top 4 draft options for the Sabres; below, read through our Premier Prospect profiles on the top prospects available starting Friday.

