Probation sentence for home health aide who stole $41,000 from woman in her care

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga woman will spend the next five years on probation for stealing tens of thousands of dollars for a woman for whom she was supposed to be caring.

Former home health aide Mary Talbot admitted to taking $41,590 from an 82-year-old West Seneca woman over a period between January 2015 and May 2016. She took the victim’s checks and made them out to herself.

In early April, Talbot pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny and five counts of Forgery, all felonies. She was sentenced by Hon. Kenneth Case in an Erie County Courtroom Thursday.

“I’m embarrassed and ashamed of what I’ve done,” Talbot told the judge.

Since Talbot was caught, she has come up with about $18,000 to repay the victim. Full restitution will be paid in monthly installments moving forward.

Talbot has also started counseling for a gambling problem.

“She’s now getting the help that she needed,” noted Erie County District Attorney John Flynn after Talbot was sentenced. “She’s being held accountable, though for her actions. Five years probation is going to be a situation where she’s going to have to deal with ensuring that she gets her life turned around.”

Flynn says his office has been seeing more and more cases like this, where people are stealing large sums from elderly people who are in their care.

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

