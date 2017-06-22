Sabres 2017-18 schedule release

BUFFALO, N.Y. (BUFFALO SABRES PR) – The Sabres open their season at home on Thursday, Oct. 5 against the Montreal Canadiens. The longest home stand of the season will take place in March, when the Sabres will play six consecutive home games in a two-week span. The team’s first Western Conference road trip will begin a week after the season opener, on Thursday, Oct. 12 at San Jose, kicking off the first of Buffalo’s two four-game road stretches this season.

Buffalo’s Western Conference road trip in October will include the team’s first ever game against the expansion Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The Golden Knights will visit Buffalo for the first time in the teams’ only other meeting of the season on Saturday, March 10 at KeyBank Center.

The 2017-18 schedule is highlighted by the Sabres’ matchup with the New York Rangers in the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® at Citi Field in New York on Jan. 1, 2018. The game will mark the 10-year anniversary of the league’s inaugural Winter Classic in Buffalo in 2008.

The Sabres will play seven afternoon games at KeyBank Center this season, including five of the team’s seven Saturday home games:

Monday, Oct. 9 vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m. (Columbus Day)

Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. San Jose, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Dallas, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 19 vs. Washington, 3 p.m. (Presidents’ Day)

Saturday, March 10 vs. Vegas, 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 17 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

After tying for the league high with 19 back-to-back sets in 2016-17, the Sabres will play 16 back-to-back sets in 2017-18. The team will wrap up the season with seven of its last nine games against Atlantic Division rivals, including each of the last four.

FULL SCHEDULE: