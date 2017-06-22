Shakespeare in Delaware Park opens with all-female cast for farse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Walking through the rose garden around dusk and looking over the hill, one finds a stage set, ready to transport those attending the Shakespeare show from 2017 Buffalo to 1600s Windsor Castle.

“It’s really a very cool experience,” said Lisa Ludwig, the managing director for Shakespeare in Delaware Park. “The point of Shakespeare is it is meant to be seen and heard; it’s not meant to be read.”

This summer’s shows include Macbeth, a classic, and The Merrywives of Windsor, a farse.

“It’s a comedy on steroids,” quips Kate Konigisor who is portraying Master Ford in the show. “There’s running around; it’s silly. It’s funny.”

The show is made up of an all-female cast – that’s why Konigisor is portraying one of the husbands.

“You just get a different take on the characters and a different angle,” said the East Aurora native now living in New York City. “It’s just really fun to see women dressed in men’s clothing, playing male roles. While you may not think so, you’ll forget you’re watching all women and you’ll just be watching these characters.”

Konigisor and other cast members say they started watching men more than usual – picking up on mannerisms.

“The challenge [for this role] is the same as any other – be the character and make it believable.”

And throughout the scenes, foster an understanding of Shakespeare and help other believe in the magic of theater.

“You see this new generation of the audience growing up and learning to love Shakespeare.”

For showtimes and information for how to attend Shakespeare in Delaware Park – visit the website here.