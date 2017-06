ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — With the Excelsior Scholarship program taking effect at the start of the school year, SUNY is raising tuition for in-state students.

The Albany Times-Union reports the SUNY Board of Trustees voted yesterday to raise tuition by $200 starting this fall.

Trustees say the hike is making up for funds lost due to the tuition free program.

The deadline to apply for the Excelsior Scholarship is July 21.

