Teen charged with Attempted Murder in Cheektowaga

By Published:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old was charged with trying to kill a man in Cheektowaga early Thursday morning.

Police responded to an address on Atwood Pl. around 12:40 a.m. after a report of shots fired.

When they got there, police saw a 20-year-old man, who had been shot, on the porch of the residence.

Roquan Williams was found after officers searched the area. He was charged with Attempted Murder and Assault, and was taken into custody on $100,000.

The victim was treated and released from ECMC.

