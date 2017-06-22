Three injured in head-on collision in Orchard Park

By Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Orchard Park Police responded to a head on collision in the area of 5342 Armor Duells Road Thursday morning.

According to police reports, a westbound vehicle operated by a 56-year-old East Aurora woman was struck head-on by a vehicle operated by an 83-year-old Hamburg woman who was traveling eastbound and had crossed into the westbound lane of traffic.

Investigation revealed that the 83-year-old woman had suffered a medical event.

The 56-year-old driver also had an 83-year-old passenger in the vehicle.

All three individuals were transported to various hospitals with unknown, non-life threatening injuries suffered as a result of the crash.

The 83-year-old driver was issued three traffic tickets.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s