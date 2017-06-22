Three injured in head-on collision in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Orchard Park Police responded to a head on collision in the area of 5342 Armor Duells Road Thursday morning.

According to police reports, a westbound vehicle operated by a 56-year-old East Aurora woman was struck head-on by a vehicle operated by an 83-year-old Hamburg woman who was traveling eastbound and had crossed into the westbound lane of traffic.

Investigation revealed that the 83-year-old woman had suffered a medical event.

The 56-year-old driver also had an 83-year-old passenger in the vehicle.

All three individuals were transported to various hospitals with unknown, non-life threatening injuries suffered as a result of the crash.

The 83-year-old driver was issued three traffic tickets.