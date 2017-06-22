Tonawanda Police warn about rim, tire thefts from Honda vehicles

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is warning residents of the town and all over Western New York about a recent rash of larcenies from Honda vehicles.

Thieves have been targeting rims and tires from Honda Accord and Civic models.

Owners of the Honda models should take precautions and park their vehicles overnight in garages or in areas that would hinder the removal of wheels.

The public is encouraged to stay vigilant and to report suspicious activity to their local police department.