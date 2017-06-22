Tonawanda Police warn about rim, tire thefts from Honda vehicles

By Published:

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is warning residents of the town and all over Western New York about a recent rash of larcenies from Honda vehicles.

Thieves have been targeting rims and tires from Honda Accord and Civic models.

Owners of the Honda models should take precautions and park their vehicles overnight in garages or in areas that would hinder the removal of wheels.

The public is encouraged to stay vigilant and to report suspicious activity to their local police department.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s