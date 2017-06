BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The trailer for the movie Marshall, which was filmed in downtown Buffalo and several other western New York locations last Summer, has been released.

The movie, which is about the early career of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, will be in theaters on October 13.

Marshall stars Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad and Kate Hudson and was directed by Reginald Hudlin.

Watch the trailer below:

APP USERS | Tap here to enable the video.