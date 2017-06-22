Two women charged with striking pedestrian, several parked cars on Domedion Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Buffalo women are facing assault and reckless endangerment charges after striking a pedestrian and three parked vehicles overnight at Domedion Street and Hemingway Street.

Vernay Jones-Johnson, 20, and Nyjeria Inabinett, 18, both of Buffalo, were also charged with criminal mischief.

According to Buffalo Police, the women were in a vehicle around 12:40 a.m. Thursday when the put the vehicle in reverse and struck a pedestrian and three vehicles. The pedestrian, a Buffalo male, was taken to ECMC, treated and released.

Buffalo Police say they believe the incident was intentional.

 

