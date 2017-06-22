Vehicle believed to be involved in Grand Island hit and run belongs to state corrections officer

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO- A photo of the vehicle believed to be involved in a Grand Island hit and run Tuesday evening.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – The truck that State Police was involved in a hit and run crash last week belongs to a state corrections officer.

The victim, 53-year-old Dana Papaj, is still in the hospital, eight days after she was struck on the road between Whitehaven Road and Riverwoods Drive while walking her dog. Papaj is recovering from a serious head injury.

Dana Papaj, 53, is still in the hospital after being struck in a hit and run accident in Grand Island Tuesday. She is pictured her with her dog, Molly, who she was walking with when she was hit.

 

The lawyer for the officer says that the officer turned the truck over to police. He would not say anything else about the investigation.

So far, no charges have been filed.

 

 

