Vehicle believed to be involved in Grand Island hit and run belongs to state corrections officer

Related Coverage State Police locate vehicle in Grand Island hit-and-run

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – The truck that State Police was involved in a hit and run crash last week belongs to a state corrections officer.

The victim, 53-year-old Dana Papaj, is still in the hospital, eight days after she was struck on the road between Whitehaven Road and Riverwoods Drive while walking her dog. Papaj is recovering from a serious head injury.

The lawyer for the officer says that the officer turned the truck over to police. He would not say anything else about the investigation.

So far, no charges have been filed.