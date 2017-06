Related Coverage Boy attacked by dogs suffers stroke

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kaden Mitchell, the seven-year-old boy who was attacked by two Rottweilers in Niagara Falls a few weeks ago, is improving.

Mitchell’s grandfather sent us a picture of him enjoying some chicken wings.

Mitchell suffered a stroke a few days after the incident. The two Rottweilers involved were euthanized.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Mitchell’s family with hospital bills. It can be found here.