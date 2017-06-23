After three hours of negotiation, armed standoff with police in Jamestown ends

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 27-year-old man is in custody following a Friday morning standoff with Jamestown Police at a Baker Street residence.

Jamestown Police responded to a disturbance call at 242 McKinley Ave. at 10:46 a.m. Friday. The suspect from that incident, Alberto J. Acevedo, 27, fled the residence at McKinley and went to 131 Baker Street in an effort to avoid capture for an outstanding parole violation warrant.

As officers responded to the Baker Street residence, Acevedo armed himself with a knife and barricaded himself into a small room on the second floor of the residence.

Jamestown Police Crisis Negotiators and SWAT members were called to the scene to assist.

After three hours of negotiations, the SWAT team made entry to the room where Acevedo was barricaded and forcibly took him into custody- around 2:20 p.m.

Acevedo was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for a physical evaluation. He will later be transferred to Chautauqua County Jail for the parole violation. The investigation is continuing and more charges are expected.